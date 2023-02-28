82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
type here...

Don’t change the dress code at golf courses

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

James Foster was complaining he was unable to wear T-shirts on the golf courses in the summer. He contends that because he was paying amenity fees he should be allowed to wear a T-shirt. Golf etiquette, for as long as I can remember, has been men’s shirts must be collared and dress shorts are good, no jeans. The amenity fees are supporting golf, our well kept landscape and much, much more. I do not want to see the dress code for our beautiful golf courses changed. Short-sleeved collared shirts and dress shorts are comfortable during the warm summer season as well as early morning play. He mentioned T-shirts are fine to wear at the squares. That is true and should be that way. Golf courses are not the squares and have a different dress etiquette. Hopefully we won’t start wearing bathing suits on the golf courses, they should be at the pools.

Robert Hardt
Village of Monarch Grove

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Immediate attention needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says immediate attention is needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course.

Things are getting out of control on the Historic Side of The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident worries that things are getting out of control on the Historic Side of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Illegal third world aliens will push the U.S. over ruinous cliff

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses his fear that illegal third world aliens will push the U.S. over a ruinous cliff.

Governor fails to mention Villagers charged with voter fraud

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Gov. Ron DeSantis fails to mention the Villagers charged with voter fraud when he talks about that topic.

This will become the most chaotic intersection in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident points to what he predicts will become the most chaotic intersection in The Villages.

Photos