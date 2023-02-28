80.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Driver hospitalized after vehicle crashes through fence on County Road 466

By Staff Report

A driver was hospitalized after a vehicle left the roadway and crashed through a fence on County Road 466.

The accident happened at about 1:30 Tuesday on County Road 466, a short distance east of Fairway Christian Church in The Villages. A witness indicated the sport utility vehicle had been eastbound when it crossed over the westbound lanes of County Road 466 and plunged down an embankment where it hit a fence. After crashing through the fence, the vehicle ended up in the marshy wetland.

This SUV ran off the road Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466 near Fairway Christian Church in The Villages
This SUV ran off the road Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466 near Fairway Christian Church in The Villages.
The Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of the accident Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466
The Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of the accident where a sport utility vehicle crashed through a fence on County Road 466.

The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the single-vehicle accident.

