Governor touts No. 1 book in nation before enthusiastic crowd in The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis took the stage Tuesday night in The Villages and proudly announced that he has the No. 1 book in the nation.

DeSantis’ “The Courage to Be Free,” is the top seller on Amazon.

The governor turned to some of his favorite topics during his appearance at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

Earlier this week, DeSantis signed legislation “ending the corporate kingdom” at Walt Disney World.

However, he reminisced about marrying his wife Casey at Disney World in 2009.

“Yes, it’s true,” he told the packed ballroom at the hotel.

He said the first lady chose Disney for their wedding because of her fond memories of traveling with her family to Disney from Ohio.

However, he said that Disney has changed through the years and bought into the “woke ideology” that he said is threatening our country.

He called it “a form of cultural Marxism” that is not grounded in reality.

“They want you to believe that men can get pregnant. They want you to believe that babies are born racists,” he said. “Things you know are not true.”

He said too many politicians are interested in being part of the swamp or are fearful of the left or the media.

DeSantis said he’s running a very different type of administration.

“We’re going on offense,” he said.

He pointed to instances during hurricane preparation and recovery that he had to slice through bureaucracy and red tape, such as getting the Pine Island Bridge rebuilt in three days after Hurricane Ian.

He said that Florida has had “unwavering” support for law enforcement and was critical of states and cities that have eliminated cash bail and are allowing criminals to walk free.

“You’ve seen a massive amount of migration out of these communities because people don’t feel safe,” the governor said.

He also took on the “corporate media,” a topic he has written about in his book.

“I tell Republicans to stop kowtowing to these people,” DeSantis said. “We just treat them like the partisan actors that they are.”

He said he was “the most attacked governor” in the country. Still he won re-election by more than a million votes and even won Miami-Dade County.

“We did better than people who pandered,” he said.

He promised results in the legislative session including passage of the measure dubbed “constitutional carry,” to allow gun owners to carry a gun without a permit. That promise won a huge round of applause from the audience.

“Buckle up it’s going to be a good ride,” he said.