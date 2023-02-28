Landlord in The Villages blames tenants in dispute over derelict homes

A landlord in The Villages already facing nearly $4,000 in fines is blaming his tenants for the condition of his derelict properties.

Daniel O’Neil offered testimony Tuesday morning before Special Magistrate Joshua Bills regarding the manufactured homes at 1016 and 1005 Aloha Way, both on the Historic Side of The Villages.

O’Neil is already facing $3,900 in fines that continue to compound at $150 per day at the 1016 Aloha Way property. It is occupied by Carol Ward, a widow, who has lived there for several years. Last month, Ward detailed the problems of mold and a leaky roof at the home she rents from O’Neil.

At Tuesday’s hearing, O’Neil described Ward as “belligerent” and claimed she threatened to call law enforcement if he dared to set foot on the property. He said she had chased off roofers and handymen he had tried to hire.

“I cannot even begin to tell you the problems I have had,” O’Neil said.

He suggested that O’Neil is paying her rent with Section 8 government housing assistance. He also alleged that O’Neil has a “competency problem.”

When it was Ward’s turn to testify, O’Neil stood up and told the special magistrate he had to leave the hearing, which was held at Lady Lake Town Hall.

“I cannot take this kind of stress without getting violent,” O’Neil said before walking out.

Armed with photos and a thick folder of documentation, Ward again detailed the squalid conditions in which she has been forced to live. She said she uses bleach daily to try to fight a mold problem, thanks to a leaky roof.

“These are not little leaks. The water comes down the wall and through the light fixtures,” she said.

She said the death of her husband left her with some hefty medical bills and she was fortunate to have assistance with her rent. She suggested that O’Neil has pocketed the Section 8 money and not cared for the property. She also alleged that he had tried to reel in U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant money for weatherizing the property.

Ward complained that O’Neil has tried to slander her by suggesting she has dementia. The retired registered nurse has been sharp, well dressed and well prepared in her two appearances before the special magistrate.

When O’Neil returned to the hearing, a Lady Lake police officer was called to the room because tensions were running so high.

“What I have before me are pictures of a home that is not in compliance with the code of Lady Lake. There are problems that need to be fixed,” the special magistrate told O’Neil.

He said that $150 daily fines will continue to be imposed until the problems are fixed at the home.

1005 Aloha Way

A case involving O’Neil’s property at 1005 Aloha Way was also on the agenda.

The code enforcement officer for the town showed photos of water damage to the ceiling, problems with the electrical wiring, a horribly rusted-out vent and other issues.

O’Neil blamed the tenants and claimed they have four to five large rescue dogs as well as cats.

However, the special magistrate pointed to a photo of water damage to the ceiling and said it was impossible to blame it on the animals.

O’Neil said his tenants “are too young to be living in The Villages,” but said he felt sorry for them and rented them the manufactured home because their father is in a wheelchair and lives nearby.

“I was trying to be decent to them because their father is handicapped. You can see what I am getting for it,” O’Neil told the special magistrate.

The special magistrate gave O’Neil until March 20 to bring the property into compliance. If not, he will face another $150 daily fine until the repairs are made and approved by the town’s code enforcement officer.