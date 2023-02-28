Marlene Grosch

April 20, 1950 – February 22, 2023

Born and raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Leo and Adeline (Kitty) Bott. Graduated from Aquinas High School in 1968. Graduated from Rochester School of Practical Nursing as an LPN in 1971.

Marlene worked within the Franciscan Mayo Health System (formerly St. Francise Hospital) for many years in various departments. In 2006, after moving to The Villages, she worked at The Villages Regional Hospital until her retirement in 2014. Marlene believed that working in the healthcare industry was the hardest and most rewarding job you could ever love.

In 1971 she married Jim Grosch, (the love of her life), at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

In 1974 they bought their first home and started a family. Here they lived for 32 years. Raising their son. Enjoying the friendship of many good neighbors. Entertaining friends and family. Jim was the “grill master,” and loved outdoor cooking for family and friends. A home filled with love and memories.

In 2006 they moved to The Villages to begin chapter two of their life together. A wonderful place to live, make new friends, and to enjoy all the numerous outdoor amenities.

Marlene is predeceased by her parents, and many aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Jim. Her son (Phil) and his wife (Charity). Beautiful granddaughter (Lucy). Brother (Jim) and his wife (Zoe). Many nieces and nephews. Special cousins, Elaine Berg and Kathy Lorenz, of La Crosse and Jeri Malone of PA.