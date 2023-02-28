72.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Sumter commissioners approve design contract for new sheriff’s shooting range

By Marv Balousek
Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a design contract for a sheriff’s shooting range and training facility on county-owned land along the west side of Interstate 75 south of Lake Panasoffkee.

The $32,903 contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates requires the firm to prepare design and permit applications by September for the 24-acre site.

According to a site plan, the training facility will include a 400,000-square-foot vehicle training area, a 30-station shooting range and an observation and sniper training tower. It also will include a dog training area, 60 parking spaces in two lots and classrooms.

Operated by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the training facility probably will not be open to the public, but will provide a location for fire department emergency vehicle operator courses.

A boundary and topographic survey by Kimley-Horn will determine whether the property is in a flood zone as well as showing tree locations and property coordinates. Soil samples will be collected and analyzed. A natural resources assessment will include mapping of wetlands and surface waters as well as a survey of gopher tortoises and other species.

Permits will be needed from Southwest Florida Water Management and for a septic system from Sumter County.

 

