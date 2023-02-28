Vicki L. Ladine, 76 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. She was born July 5, 1946, in Lincoln, NE, to the late William and Marjorie (Wilson) Bartzatt.

Vicki attended the University of Nebraska and graduated with a – degree in Dental Hygiene. After college she married the love of her life, Niels “Ric” Eric Ladine on June 8, 1968. Together they raised two children, Nick and Jessica Ladine. Vicki was a devoted mother and worked part-time as a dental hygienist prior to her retirement in 1999. She was an active P.E.O member, a philanthropic organization dedicated to the advancement of women, as well as Daughters of the Nile and Order of the Eastern Star.

Vicki was passionate about spoiling her grandchildren, and always found the best outfits and bargains. She was the best “MiMi” and cherished the time she spent with her family. During her retirement Vicki & Ric enjoyed traveling to various destinations around the world, but found their favorite destination to be their winter home in The Villages, FL. In Florida she enjoyed weekly card games such as Bunco and Samba with friends, village wide trivia contests, golfing, and soaking up the sun poolside.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Niels “Ric” Ladine; her children, Dr. Niels W.O. “Nick” (Dr. Melanie) Ladine and Jessica (William) Alfredson; four grandchildren, Sydney C. Ladine, Niels “Will” A.W. Ladine, Braeden “Brady” G. Ladine, and Victoria J.L Alfredson; and her sister, Tamara Wellmann.

Visitation for Vicki will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Thursday March 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12Noon. Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, 1155 N Honey Creek Pkwy, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 or Parkinsons Foundation of WI, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at https://www.parkinson.org/midwest.