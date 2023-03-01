Wildwood, Fl. — Alice Cheney Dufort, age 97, of Wildwood, Fl, and formerly of Bushnell, Fl, and Wells/Kennebunk Maine died on February 26, 2023, at the Hampton Manor Memory Care facility under the care of Hospice of Marion County.

She was born in Kennebunk, Maine on April 11, 1925, the daughter of Josiah and Marion (Currier) Cheney. She married Roland Dufort on April 13, 1945, and they moved to Wells/North Berwick, Maine where they lived on Swamp John Road for over 50 years. During those years, she raised 8 children, worked as a chambermaid, ran her own greenhouse, made and sold Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and cuddly Teddy bears. Ever busy, she also planted a large garden every year, raised goats and pigs and chickens. She sewed much of the clothing her 8 children and some of her grandchildren wore to school. Upon Roland’s retirement, they took to the road in their RV, traveling all over the country together. They set up a base in Bushnell Fl., playing cribbage (at which she was very good) and riding her recumbent bike. She was a very regular attendee of the Lake Panasoffkee First Baptist Church.

She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, husband Roland in 1996 and son Robert in 2017. She is survived by 5 daughters; Joanne (Henry) Poates and Priscilla (Bill) Marean of Wildwood, Fl., Penny (Michel) Bourque and Dani (Andy) Weston of Wells, Maine and Candy (Errol) Ducharme of Springvale, Maine; and by two sons, Roland (Debby) Dufort Jr and Michael (Tammy) Dufort both of Wells, Maine. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service held at 11am at the Lake Panasoffkee First Baptist Church, Lake Panasoffkee, Fl on March 18, 2023 and there will be a graveside service held this summer (date tba) in Wells, Maine.

The family wants to express our heartfelt thanks to both the staff at the Hampton Manor Memory Care facility in Belleview, Fl and to the nursing staff from the Hospice of Marion County. They were all truly wonderful to our mom and we greatly appreciate them all. Memorial contributions (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the Hospice of Marion County, 10325 S Hwy 441, Belleview, Fl. 34420.