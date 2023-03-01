Carol Ann Sickenberger, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2023.

She was born to the late Michael and Freda Mataway in Detroit, Michigan. Carol graduated from Denby High School in Detroit. Upon graduating from high school, Carol went to work for J. L. Hudson Company in Detroit where she met her future husband, Frederick (Bill) Sickenberger. They were married in 1958. During their 64 years of marriage, they lived in Michigan and California. They moved to The Villages, FL in 2000, where they spent many happy years enjoying the many activities available.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Bill and their three children: Bill (Lori) Sickenberger of East Greenville, PA; Sandra Leach of Lansing, Michigan; and Susan (Anthony) Michaelides of Valencia, California. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jessica, Sara, Amy, Isabel, and Abigail, seven great grandchildren: Camron, Mason, Nova, Scarlett, Elijah, Nolan and Johnny; her sisters: Mary Vermeersch and Joan (Cliff) Braathan, and many nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Ernest Mataway.

Carol devoted her life to her husband, Bill and their family. Family meant everything to her. She loved to travel and visit their children and their families throughout the country. She was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Carol was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She made a difference in all the lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held on March 3, 2023, at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. The service is a 10 a.m. A reception will be held for friends and family following the service. Interment will be private for the family members.