Duke Energy warns of traffic delays due to movement of transformer  

By Staff Report

Duke Energy Florida is in the process of expanding the Southern Oaks Substation located on Duke Energy property in Wildwood. This substation project, along with associated transmission line work, is designed to help meet the increasing demand for electricity in the growing communities in Sumter County.

Duke Energy will transport a new transformer from its Wildwood operations center at 4306 East County Road 462 to the Southern Oaks Substation at Albatross Avenue on Sunday, March 5 beginning at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This work was scheduled to take place last month, but was rescheduled.

Residents, motorists, and pedestrians should expect to see large equipment being transported along with escort vehicles. Drivers should plan for intermittent road closures along the route during transportation of the transformer. Motorists are urged to use caution in these areas for their safety and that of the workers.

For customer questions about the project, contact Duke Energy at (877) 840-0101 or [email protected].

