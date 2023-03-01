68.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
type here...

Lloyd E. Wilson

By Staff Report
Lloyd E. Wilson
Lloyd E. Wilson

Lloyd E. Wilson of The Villages passed away on February 5, 2023 after a long battle with dementia.

Survivors include his wife Sue, his daughters Jennifer Fry and Sheri Bragg of Maine and step-son Keith Gribble of Brooksville, FL. He also had 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was born on September 25, 1945 in Warrington, VA. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy serving for 30 years. After retiring from the Navy, he worked in the landscaping business in North Carolina and Virginia. Lloyd was a well liked, loving man and had a blessed life.

Cremation rites have been performed and his ashes will be scattered by his daughters at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why upset that a Tesla was named in a crash report?

A Village of Santiago resident takes on critics of Villages-News.com who are upset that a Tesla was identified as a vehicle involved in a crash with a motorcyclist. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t change the dress code at golf courses

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with officials not to change the dress code at golf courses.

Immediate attention needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says immediate attention is needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course.

Things are getting out of control on the Historic Side of The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident worries that things are getting out of control on the Historic Side of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Illegal third world aliens will push the U.S. over ruinous cliff

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses his fear that illegal third world aliens will push the U.S. over a ruinous cliff.

Photos