Lloyd E. Wilson of The Villages passed away on February 5, 2023 after a long battle with dementia.

Survivors include his wife Sue, his daughters Jennifer Fry and Sheri Bragg of Maine and step-son Keith Gribble of Brooksville, FL. He also had 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was born on September 25, 1945 in Warrington, VA. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy serving for 30 years. After retiring from the Navy, he worked in the landscaping business in North Carolina and Virginia. Lloyd was a well liked, loving man and had a blessed life.

Cremation rites have been performed and his ashes will be scattered by his daughters at a later date.