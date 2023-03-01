There should be a better way to control deed compliance problems

To the Editor:

My wife and I have been here for 15 years, when we bought our home we signed an agreement with The Villages, that there would be restrictions, to what we could place in our yard. Unfortunately there are a lot of people that now park autos on their lawns (for days on end) not including to mention the RVs, on lawns and in yards, there really should be a better way to control this problem, rather than a phone complaint and visit from a person representing the District services, a better solution would be to set fine standards.

George Hatfield

Village of Silver Lake