85 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
type here...

There should be a better way to control deed compliance problems

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I have been here for 15 years, when we bought our home we signed an agreement with The Villages, that there would be restrictions, to what we could place in our yard. Unfortunately there are a lot of people that now park autos on their lawns (for days on end) not including to mention the RVs, on lawns and in yards, there really should be a better way to control this problem, rather than a phone complaint and visit from a person representing the District services, a better solution would be to set fine standards.

George Hatfield
Village of Silver Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why aren’t they opening the movie theaters?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo woman wonders why there is only one movie theater open in The Villages.

Havana Championship Golf Course in terrible shape

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Havana Championship Golf Course is in terrible shape.

Why upset that a Tesla was named in a crash report?

A Village of Santiago resident takes on critics of Villages-News.com who are upset that a Tesla was identified as a vehicle involved in a crash with a motorcyclist. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t change the dress code at golf courses

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with officials not to change the dress code at golf courses.

Immediate attention needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says immediate attention is needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course.

Photos