Villager skips court date in battle over refusal to leave man’s house

A Villager has been jailed after skipping a court date in an alleged attack on her man friend who wanted her out of his home.

Deanna Lynne Miller, 75, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center after she was arrested on a warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of felony aggravated battery. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Miller, who is now living in the Azalea Villas in the Village of Pennecamp, was originally arrested Dec. 16, 2021, at the home of her man friend in the Village of St. Charles.

Miller and the man with whom she had been living were arguing when she threw a cup of water in his face, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Miller went on to strike him on the side of the head with the cup, which was described in the arrest report as “clear hard plastic.” Because of his age, the charge was elevated to a felony.

He had gone to court after she apparently refused to leave voluntarily from the home he had purchased in 2016 for $480,000.

He had retained the law firm of Bogin, Munns & Munns to represent him in the matter in Sumter County Court. A writ of possession had been issued instructing law enforcement to remove her from the property. She was arrested two days later as a result of the altercation.

She wrote a letter to the court, prior to her arrest, protesting her possible removal from the home.

“I devoted myself to him and his beautiful home, much like a wife does,” Miller wrote in a letter on file in court.

However, her letter went on to state that he “acquired a girlfriend and our life crumbled.”

She said she was struggling to find work to finance her move out of the home.

“Even though I didn’t pay rent, I feel I earned my keep in many ways,” Miller wrote in the letter.