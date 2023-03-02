Charles Jaeger

Charles (Chuck) Jaeger, 79, of The Villages, with his wife by his side, passed peacefully away to His Savior, Jesus Christ on February 24, 2023. Born in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Chuck was predeceased by his much loved parents, Doris and Harvey Jaeger and his brother Ken Jaeger. He is survived by his wife Charlene, sisters Sharon Kay of Durham, NC, Kathie Ware of Oconomowoc, WI, brother, Gary Jaeger of Three Lakes, WI, and seven nieces and nephews.

Following his graduation with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Chuck was employed by Proctor & Gamble in Green Bay, WI. He subsequently was employed by and retired from DuPont in Wilmington, DE.

Chuck often stated that his greatest accomplishment was his marriage to his beloved wife and best friend, Charlene. They enjoyed hiking through life after first meeting in 1980 on the Appalachian Trail in PA. Charlene often said Chuck made her smile and laugh every day to which he retorted, “Every day is bliss except for those that aren’t.”

After retiring to The Villages in 2005, Chuck and Charlene learned to play pickleball, table tennis, and continued to enjoy hiking and traveling. They were frequent attendees at the town squares and especially liked dancing to Rocky and the Rollers. As a teenager growing up in Wisconsin, Chuck learned to play Sheepshead cards which he was able to enjoy playing as a retiree in The Villages. A lifelong Green Bay Packer fan, Chuck says “Go Pack Go”!

Chuck, a brain cancer survivor, was later diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare degenerative neurological disorder. His last three years were very challenging. Many thanks to his neurologist, Dr. Irene Malaty at Shands, his Pastor, Mark Schulz, his part-time caregiver, physical and occupational therapists, and Cornerstone Hospice.

Chuck was a member of Open Bible Lutheran Church at 4671 Bellwether Lane Oxford, FL. A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing an act of kindness for someone with a physical challenge.