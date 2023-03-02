Driver ordered from car at gunpoint after chasing woman’s car on State Road 44

A driver was ordered from his car at gunpoint after chasing a woman on State Road 44.

John Stewart Hopkins, 42, of Summerfield, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following his arrest early Thursday morning by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

A deputy was investigating a reckless driver complaint at about 1 a.m. in the area of State Road 44 and Buena Vista Boulevard in which a woman in a westbound Hyundai passenger car was being chased by a black sport utility vehicle, with both vehicles traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour. The woman later told deputies she does not know Hopkins.

His SUV pulled next to the woman’s car and swerved suddenly as if he was going to strike her car. He pulled in front of her vehicle and blocked it. Hopkins got out and walked to the driver’s side window of her car.

A deputy pulled in behind the vehicles, drew his service weapon and ordered Hopkins to the ground. He did not get on the ground, but backed away from the woman’s car and got back into the driver’s seat of the SUV. The deputy removed Hopkins from the SUV and took him into custody.

The woman said she had no idea why Hopkins was following her. During the pursuit, Hopkins threw an object at her driver’s side mirror and damaged it. At one point, he almost forced her to strike a concrete median, according to the arrest report.

Hopkins told deputies he believed his girlfriend was behind held captive in the backseat of the woman’s car.

Hopkins “was making irrational statements that did not make sense,” the deputy noted in his report.

Hopkins is already on probation, therefore he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.