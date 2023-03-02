Golf cart drivers need to obey the rules and drive safely!

To the Editor:

A few days ago I was driving home from Pimlico on Belvedere Boulevard, going slightly less than the speed limit. There was a golf cart in the designated lane, and as I came down past the golf course he proceeded to try to make a U-turn. No signal. Double yellow lines in the center. Luckily, I have excellent reflexes, swerving sharply to the left to avoid hitting him broadside.

How he missed hitting the rear of my car, I don’t know. There could have been two outcomes – first I could have hit him broadside, and in a golf cart with no protection this elderly gentleman might not have survived. Secondly, if anybody had been in the oncoming lane, I would have hit them head on and could have caused injuries to both them and myself.

WHAT WAS THIS ELDERLY GENTLEMAN THINKING?

U-turns are NOT allowed. Double yellow lines are for a reason. Golf carts must safely indicate and move to the car lane in order to make a left turn. Please let this be a reminder to all golf cart drivers to obey the rules and drive SAFELY!

Jean Kiker

Village of Bonnybrook