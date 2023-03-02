84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 2, 2023
type here...

Golf cart drivers need to obey the rules and drive safely!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A few days ago I was driving home from Pimlico on Belvedere Boulevard, going slightly less than the speed limit. There was a golf cart in the designated lane, and as I came down past the golf course he proceeded to try to make a U-turn. No signal. Double yellow lines in the center. Luckily, I have excellent reflexes, swerving sharply to the left to avoid hitting him broadside.
How he missed hitting the rear of my car, I don’t know. There could have been two outcomes – first I could have hit him broadside, and in a golf cart with no protection this elderly gentleman might not have survived. Secondly, if anybody had been in the oncoming lane, I would have hit them head on and could have caused injuries to both them and myself.
WHAT WAS THIS ELDERLY GENTLEMAN THINKING?
U-turns are NOT allowed. Double yellow lines are for a reason. Golf carts must safely indicate and move to the car lane in order to make a left turn. Please let this be a reminder to all golf cart drivers to obey the rules and drive SAFELY!

Jean Kiker
Village of Bonnybrook

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need more support for rapid growth

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that we need better roads and other infrastructure to support the rapid growth in and around The Villages.

Watch out for the officials who want to cut essential programs

A Village of St. Charles resident warns that Floridians need to watch out for elected officials who want to cut essential programs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There should be a better way to control deed compliance problems

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends there should be a better way to control deed compliance problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why aren’t they opening the movie theaters?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo woman wonders why there is only one movie theater open in The Villages.

Havana Championship Golf Course in terrible shape

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Havana Championship Golf Course is in terrible shape.

Photos