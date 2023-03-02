84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 2, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake clubs working together to ensure local students are fed

By David Towns

The Lady Lake Kiwanis Club joined forces with the Lady Lake Lions Club to provide lunches for needy children. On Wednesday several members of both clubs helped prepare food bags for those children on the free lunch program at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road.

Kiwanians Corey Gold and Bud Brown load the food bags for delivery
Kiwanians Corey Gold and Bud Brown load the food bags for delivery.

The Kiwanians were aided by the Aktion club whose members are special needs children and adults. The Aktion Club is sponsored by the Lady Lake  Kiwanis club. The team on Thursday prepared lunches for Fruitland Park Elementary students.

More than 200 lunches were prepared with 120 bags going to each school where the teachers would distribute the bags so the needy children would be sure to have lunches during the Easter break. The town of Lady Lake Parks and Recreation building next to the sports field off on Rolling Acres Road was the scene of the two day event.

Kiwanais Club of Lady Lake with Aktion Club volunteers pack food bags
Kiwanais Club of Lady Lake with Aktion Club volunteers pack food bags.

The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake is dedicated to serving the local community through various service and fundraising projects. The club has been in service to the Lady Lake community for more than 35 years and are part of Kiwanis International, an organization serving children for more than 100 years.

The Kiwanis Club is always looking for men and women who want to help local children. The Kiwanis Club membership chairman, Corey Gold, would welcome new members. Gold can be reached at (305) 321-0433 or by email at [email protected].

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart drivers need to obey the rules and drive safely!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook contends that golf cart drivers need to obey the rules and drive safely.

We need more support for rapid growth

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that we need better roads and other infrastructure to support the rapid growth in and around The Villages.

Watch out for the officials who want to cut essential programs

A Village of St. Charles resident warns that Floridians need to watch out for elected officials who want to cut essential programs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There should be a better way to control deed compliance problems

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends there should be a better way to control deed compliance problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why aren’t they opening the movie theaters?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo woman wonders why there is only one movie theater open in The Villages.

Photos