Lady Lake clubs working together to ensure local students are fed

The Lady Lake Kiwanis Club joined forces with the Lady Lake Lions Club to provide lunches for needy children. On Wednesday several members of both clubs helped prepare food bags for those children on the free lunch program at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road.

The Kiwanians were aided by the Aktion club whose members are special needs children and adults. The Aktion Club is sponsored by the Lady Lake Kiwanis club. The team on Thursday prepared lunches for Fruitland Park Elementary students.

More than 200 lunches were prepared with 120 bags going to each school where the teachers would distribute the bags so the needy children would be sure to have lunches during the Easter break. The town of Lady Lake Parks and Recreation building next to the sports field off on Rolling Acres Road was the scene of the two day event.

The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake is dedicated to serving the local community through various service and fundraising projects. The club has been in service to the Lady Lake community for more than 35 years and are part of Kiwanis International, an organization serving children for more than 100 years.

The Kiwanis Club is always looking for men and women who want to help local children. The Kiwanis Club membership chairman, Corey Gold, would welcome new members. Gold can be reached at (305) 321-0433 or by email at [email protected].