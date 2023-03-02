84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 2, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake police arrest driver whose license has been suspended since 2018

By Staff Report
Travis Trammell
Travis Trammell

Lady Lake police arrested a driver whose license has been suspended since 2018.

Travis Dakota Trammell, 25, of Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle towing a trailer a 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at East Lakeview Street when an officer noticed the trailer did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer discovered that Trammell’s driver’s license had been suspended in 2018 due to failure to pay numerous traffic fines.

A search of the vehicle turned up .9 grams of methamphetamine and a clear glass bulb-style pipe with drug residue.

Trammell was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bon

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Watch out for the officials who want to cut essential programs

A Village of St. Charles resident warns that Floridians need to watch out for elected officials who want to cut essential programs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There should be a better way to control deed compliance problems

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends there should be a better way to control deed compliance problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why aren’t they opening the movie theaters?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo woman wonders why there is only one movie theater open in The Villages.

Havana Championship Golf Course in terrible shape

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Havana Championship Golf Course is in terrible shape.

Why upset that a Tesla was named in a crash report?

A Village of Santiago resident takes on critics of Villages-News.com who are upset that a Tesla was identified as a vehicle involved in a crash with a motorcyclist. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos