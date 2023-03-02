Lady Lake police arrest driver whose license has been suspended since 2018

Lady Lake police arrested a driver whose license has been suspended since 2018.

Travis Dakota Trammell, 25, of Lady Lake, was driving a vehicle towing a trailer a 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at East Lakeview Street when an officer noticed the trailer did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer discovered that Trammell’s driver’s license had been suspended in 2018 due to failure to pay numerous traffic fines.

A search of the vehicle turned up .9 grams of methamphetamine and a clear glass bulb-style pipe with drug residue.

Trammell was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bon