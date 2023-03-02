75.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 2, 2023
By Staff Report
Patricia Emily Beckford, 86, of Wildwood, Florida passed away in Wildwood, Florida on February 24, 2023.

She was born in Trenton, Maine on September 10, 1936, to Clair and Nettie Raymond. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Bushnell, Florida. She was also a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. She enjoyed crafts, reading, dancing, going to music jams, playing cards and entertaining friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Susan Scarpello of Seminole, Florida, Katherine Picariello of Inverness, Florida, Michelle Perez (Bill) of Bushnell, Florida, Lawrence B, Beckford, Laura Lester, Alfred Beckford; sister: Winifred Kimball (David) of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; brother: Skip Raymond (Kathy) of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lawrence “Larry” Beckford; her son: Scott MacLean and 4 brothers.

Services are pending.

