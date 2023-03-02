84.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Prosecutor upgrades charges for woman accused of luring victim with sexual promises

By Staff Report
Gracie Lemke 1
Gracie Lemke posted this photo of herself on social media.

The prosecutor’s office has upgraded charges for a woman accused of luring a shooting victim with sexual promises.

Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, of Wildwood, was booked early Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges including attempted second-degree murder with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, burglary, grand theft and tampering with a witness. She was being held on $142,000 bond.

Lemke was originally arrested in January and had been free on $20,000 bond.

Grace Lemke
Gracie Lemke’s new booking mugshot taken early Thursday morning.

The man had been lured in January to 4141 County Road 510 in Adamsville by Lemke who contacted him through Facebook Messenger, according to the original arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had promised “sexual favors.”

When the man arrived at the location, which is near the Village of Marsh Bend, and got out of his car, he was grabbed by 24-year-old Joshua Timmons, who told him not to move.

While Timmons, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, restrained the man, Lemke and 20-year-old Lauren Locher began searching the man’s car. He broke free from Timmons’ grasp and as he was running, the convicted felon shot him in the back. The bullet exited through the man’s abdomen. He survived the shooting, but required emergency surgery.

Lemke, Locher and Timmons climbed into Lemke’s 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer and fled the scene. They had taken the man’s cell phone, but tossed it out of the window of the Trailblazer as they were driving away. They stopped for gasoline before heading to 305 Terry St. in Wildwood, where Lemke and Timmons had been living. When law enforcement arrived at the home, they spotted Timmons as he was attempting to burn clothing he had been wearing during the alleged ambush.

Timmons is facing charges including attempted murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Locher also continues to be held at the jail. She is also facing upgraded charges.

