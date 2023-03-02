Thomas J. Kingma, 72, of The Villages passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023 surrounded by his family. Tom grew up in Warwick, Rhode Island. He worked as a sign designer as well as built race cars and served as crew chief for many years before retiring to The Villages. Tom was a true racing enthusiast and enjoyed travel, playing golf and spending time with family.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers and sister. He is survived by his wife, Sherrie, sister, Maureen, three daughters and his loving extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Baldwin Brothers Wildwood Chapel 3990 E. SR 44, suite 105, Wildwood, Florida 34785 on Tuesday, March 14th. Please join us in celebrating in his honor from 4-6 pm.

Contributions in his memory can be made to The American Cancer Society.