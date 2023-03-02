Town of Lady Lake hires new communications director

The Town of Lady Lake has hired a new communications director.

Elisha Pappacoda, who has worked as a journalist and in government communications, will be starting in the new role on Monday.

This is a new position for the town.

Pappacoda most recently served as communications director in the Town of Oakland. Prior to that she was Lake County’s communications director.

She has worked as a journalist for Fox 35 in Orlando and prior to that at The Villages Daily Sun.

She is from Brooklyn, N.Y. and is a graduate of Fordham University where she received a bachelor of arts degree in media and communication.

She has been honored by the Florida Public Relations Association and was named as a rising star in Lake Sumter Style Magazine’s 40 under 40 edition in 2020.