Friday, March 3, 2023
Bald Eagle Coaxing Young Eaglet Out Of Nest At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This adult bald eagle attempted to coax this young eaglet out of the nest at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

