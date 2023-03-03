CDD 4 supervisor who serves on AAC will field questions on amenity fees

A Community Development District 4 supervisor who serves on the Amenity Authority Committee will field questions on amenity fees and other topics.

Supervisor Don Deakin will host a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

He will take questions on numerous topics, including recent discussion of a freeze or deferral in amenity fees for residents. Other topics could include executive golf course maintenance, multi-modal paths, the reconstruction of Paradise Recreation Center and remodeling at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

Of course, CDD 4 issues will be on the table including the road project at the Soulliere Villas and abandoned homes.

For more information, contact Deakin at (352) 750-5395; or send an email to: [email protected] or [email protected]