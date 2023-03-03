Courses are so bad they should be shut down

To the Editor:

The north courses are good, any course south of 466 are terrible. The greens are bad, the fairways are thin tight lies. The management team is putting in Drawf Tiff Eagle grass on one nine a year on championship courses. In point, Riley Grove last summer. Most of us will be dead before the completed improvements are done. The three-month experiment of aeration has failed to improve the courses. Cane Garden and Havana should be shut down. Evans Prairie is in poor shape with AERATION holes filed with sand and sparse grass. Good luck being a satisfied customer. I’m not sure management cares enough or is capable to fix the problems without spending money.

Rick Young

Village of Charlotte