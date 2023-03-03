66.7 F
The Villages
Friday, March 3, 2023
Daniel Mathew Meadows

By Staff Report

Daniel Mathew Meadows, age 69, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. Daniel was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Margaret Monaco and the late Edward John Meadows.

Daniel was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and received the rifle marksman badge and Good Conduct Medal. Daniel moved from Massachusetts and was a retired plumber.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward John Meadows and girlfriend, Bonnie D. Kester.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Margaret Monaco and two brothers, Edward and Lawrence “Larry” Meadows.

A funeral service for Daniel will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480. Following the funeral service will be a committal service at 12:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Military honors.

