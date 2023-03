Detours have been set up on the multi-modal path after a forced main broke near Glenview Country Club.

Jacobs is repairing the forced main at the multi-modal path on Buena Vista Boulevard at the corner of El Camino Real and Glenview.

The multi-modal path will remain closed while repairs are being completed. A detour is running through the Savannah Center parking lot and Tunnel B5 under El Camino Real continuing behind the Cottages at Summerchase.