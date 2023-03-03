80.4 F
The Villages
Friday, March 3, 2023
Golfer gets hole-in-one at Mickylee Pitch & Putt

By Staff Report

Bill Oppold of the Village of Springdale got his first hole-in-one on Feb. 23 at the Mickylee Pitch & Putt.

Bill Oppold got an ace at the Mickylee Pitch & Putt.

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #7 using a pitching wedge. 

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

Photos