Golfer gets hole-in-one at Mickylee Pitch & Putt

Bill Oppold of the Village of Springdale got his first hole-in-one on Feb. 23 at the Mickylee Pitch & Putt.
He scored the lucky ace at Hole #7 using a pitching wedge.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Bill Oppold of the Village of Springdale got his first hole-in-one on Feb. 23 at the Mickylee Pitch & Putt.
He scored the lucky ace at Hole #7 using a pitching wedge.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.