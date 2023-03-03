83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, March 3, 2023
Lady Lake man arrested after providing police with false identity

By Staff Report
Jeremy Lee Gordon
Jeremy Lee Gordon

A Lady Lake man was arrested after providing police with a false identity.

Jeremy Lee Gordon, 36, who lives in the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466, was riding as a passenger in a truck pulling a trailer at about 8 p.m. Thursday when an officer noticed he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

When questioned by police, Gordon provided false identification information. When they determined his true identity, officers found that Gordon was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with violating his probation in a grand theft conviction.

Gordon was arrested on charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

