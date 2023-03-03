76.6 F
The Villages
Friday, March 3, 2023
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, March 4

By Staff Report

Brown Bag Brass Band

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

Think Big Band

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square |  5:00 PM

Ampli-Fires

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

3P

Sawgrass Grove |  12:00 PM

Anita Drink Band

Sawgrass Grove |  5:00 PM

