Amazing Grace Lutheran Church celebrates 90 years of combined ministry

Paula Mackowiak, Pastor John “Jack” Mackowiak, Pastor Allen Dienert and his wife Chris, from left,

Florida-Georgia Lutheran Church Missouri Synod District President James Rockey recently honored Intentional Interim Pastor John “Jack” Mackowiak of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford, and retired Pastor Allen Deinert for their 45 years of ministry. Pastor Mackowiak and Pastor Deinert both were in the first graduating class at Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft. Wayne, Ind., in 1977.

Pastor Jack, as so called by congregants, currently is presiding as the Intentional Interim Pastor at Amazing Grace and will assist the church in finding a new pastor. He and his wife, Paula, currently live in Clearwater.

After serving more than 20 years as a resident pastor, Pastor Jack began his training as an Intentional Interim Pastor in 1999 and has served full time in that capacity since 2005. An Intentional Interim Pastor helps a congregation in its transition from one resident pastor to another and guides them through the Call process for a new pastor. In his 45 years of ministry, Pastor Mackowiak has served as either a resident or Intentional interim pastor for more than 20 congregations in five different states.

Pastor Deinert, or known as Pastor D over the years, has served congregations from coast to coast and points in between. In 1996, he completed training in the Interim Pastor program. Since then, he has served as both a resident pastor and Intentional Interim pastor for various congregations throughout the United States. In 2019, Pastor Deinert and his wife, Chris, retired to The Villages where they are now members of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.

“It is indeed an incredible honor to recognize these two great servants of Christ and His Church. For more than 45 years, these classmates have served in congregations around the country, shared God’s unconditional love and the message of hope with thousands,” said the District president. “Without a doubt, they have not only faithfully fulfilled their duties, but have shared the joy of the Lord with their congregations and communities. Upon the anniversary of their Ordination, I say “well done, good and faithful servants.’”

Amazing Grace is a congregation established by The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod Florida-Georgia District in 2005. In 2022, Interim Pastor Reverend Jack Mackowiak was called to lead the congregation. Amazing Grace has been blessed with steady growth and two worship services. The 8 a.m. traditional worship service is followed by the 10:15 a.m. contemporary worship service.

In 2018 Amazing Grace began operation of an Early Learning Center on our campus. This fully licensed, professionally staffed facility offers children from 12 months to four years an opportunity to meet Jesus and learn basic Christian principles to guide their development. The emphasis of nurture, educate and equip the whole child is practiced here. VPK certified.

For additional details visit amazinggracelc.org

