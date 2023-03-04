City of Wildwood launches online records request portal

Wildwood officials have announced the launch of a new public portal to request open records.

Accessible through the city’s website, www.wildwood-fl.gov, the JustFOIA system allows users to request public records quickly and conveniently at any time, and then track the status of that request.

“As Wildwood continues to grow, we are always looking for ways to serve our community better,” said Mayor Ed Wolf. “Technology can be overwhelming, but this new system really is very easy to use. The integration with our existing website and recordkeeping is seamless, and I’m confident our citizens are going to love it.”

According to City Manager Jason McHugh, public records requests range from obtaining a traffic incident report to asking for budget details, along with everything in between. While those requests can still be made in person, by phone, or via email, this system adds the convenience of all-hours, online access and tracking.

“It’s one more way to enhance transparency and share information about what we do,” McHugh explained. “Our goal is to provide options for everyone and to be accessible. This new system helps us take one more step in that direction.”

To use the JustFOIA system, go to www.wildwood-fl.gov/clerk and click on the link at the bottom of the left menu.