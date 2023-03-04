74.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Great Blue Heron On Windy Day In The Villages

By Staff Report

You can tell that it is a very windy day in The Villages when even a great blue heron is sheltering under a tree. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

