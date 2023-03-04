86.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 4, 2023
I love snowbirds!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I love snowbirds! They pay amenity fees year round plus their taxes and they only visit for three or four months a year, and the rest of the time this place is ours.

Robert Higgins
Village of Ashland

 

