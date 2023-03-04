86.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Longtime Villagers say the hometown charm is gone

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Many people are quite annoyed for more than a year regarding our dismal loss of movie theaters. Simple answer – the Developer (Devil in Disguise) doesn’t know what the blank he’s doing. Long-time Villagers of 20 years or more will often say, “It certainly isn’t like it used to be.” The hometown charm certainly has left and gone.
The usual reply, “Oh, it’s because all the movies are streamed now.” While many residents used to love going to the theater and then grab a bite to eat.

Randy Johnson
Village of Palo Alto

 

Photos