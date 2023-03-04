Marilyn Frances Dornfeld, 82, The Villages, Florida passed away on March 1, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages under the loving care of her family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. Marilyn was born on July 4, 1940 to her parents Perry Gerson and Pauline (Bean) Gerson.

She was a devoted wife and mother to her loving family. Marilyn was a member of Hadassah and the Sisterhood of Temple Shalom of Central Florida. She and her husband, Gerald, moved to The Villages, Florida from Peabody, Massachusetts 12 years ago. She will be remembered for her love of Art and Fashion. Her personality was vibrant and full of color. Anyone who was a guest in her home was treated to a personal exhibition of her latest painting as well as her completed works of art which were displayed with pride throughout her home.

Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband: Gerald Dornfeld of The Villages, FL; two sons: Michael Dornfeld and his wife Elissa of Basking Ridge, NJ and Scott Dornfeld and his wife Ellen of Groveland, MA; a daughter: Paula Dornfeld of Oxford, FL; five grandchildren: Matt Dornfeld, Chelsea Dornfeld, Rina Moyal, Shir Moyal and Maayan Moyal; two nieces: N. Meredyth Davis and Karin Lewis; and a nephew: Stephen Berger.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00AM at Temple Shalom of Central Florida, Oxford, Florida with burial to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donation be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation of The Villages, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages 32162.