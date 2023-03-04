Speed and carelessness blamed for most gate damage in The Villages

More than 100 gates are being struck each month in The Villages.

Officials contend that is a very low number, considering that 98 million vehicles and golf carts are passing through District-owned gates each year.

Residents might be surprised to learn that gate strikes primarily happen during daylight hours, during periods of high traffic and the number one factor is speed and failure to brake.

Another big problem is “carelessness,” according to Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown.

In 2022, an average of 69 gates were struck each month resulting in damage. The District invoiced 43 percent of the drivers causing the damage last year. Forty percent of the 2022 gate strikes with damage were caused by golf carts without tags, thus there was “no self reporting” of the damage.

This past October, the District switched to a new contractor for gate maintenance, Integrated Fire and Security Solutions.

“The immediate goal with IFFS was to modernize our gate control system, provide consistency throughout the entire community, as well as improve the functionality of the gate systems,” Brown said.

The company has been upgrading the gate access software platform and replacing control boards at each gate, both in the north and the south.