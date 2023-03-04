Suspect nabbed with rental car snatched from woman in Orange County

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies apprehended a man with a rental car stolen from a woman in Orange County.

Delvin Demetre Pryor, 44, of Orlando was arrested at about noon Thursday at a location on County Road 222 in Oxford where a tracker led law enforcement to a gray 2021 Toyota Camry owned by Enterprise Rental Car.

An Orange County sheriff’s detective reported that Pryor spent the night with a woman there, but got up the next morning and left in her rental car.

Pryor is already on probation, therefore he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.