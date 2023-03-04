84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 4, 2023
type here...

Suspect nabbed with rental car snatched from woman in Orange County

By Staff Report
Delvin Demetre Pryor
Delvin Demetre Pryor

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies apprehended a man with a rental car stolen from a woman in Orange County.

Delvin Demetre Pryor, 44, of Orlando was arrested at about noon Thursday at a location on County Road 222 in Oxford where a tracker led law enforcement to a gray 2021 Toyota Camry owned by Enterprise Rental Car.

An Orange County sheriff’s detective reported that Pryor spent the night with a woman there, but got up the next morning and left in her rental car.

Pryor is already on probation, therefore he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I love snowbirds!

A Village of Ashland resident says he loves snowbirds! Read why in his Letter to the Editor.

New trash charges are showing up on my bill

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident reports a new “trash surcharge” showing up on his bill.

Longtime Villagers say the hometown charm is gone

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that longtime Villagers say the hometown charm is gone from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Courses are so bad they should be shut down

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says some golf courses in The Villages are in such bad shape, they should be closed.

Villagers need to stop complaining!

A Village of Santiago resident is concerned that too many Villagers are complaining. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos