Ralph Durban of the Harlow Villas in the Village of LaBelle North got a hole-in-one on Feb. 26 on the Seminole Course at Belle Glade Country Club.

Durban, who is from Indianapolis, Ind., hit an eight iron from the tee on No. 9 across the water to the green, and watched it go into the cup

It was his first hole-in-one after more than 50 years of playing golf.

