Saturday, March 4, 2023
Villages MAGA Club to host strategist who advised Clinton and Trump

By Staff Report
Dick Morris
The Villages MAGA Club will host political strategist Dick Morris at the club’s monthly rally on Tuesday, March 14 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Morris is a political author and political consultant instrumental in the winning political campaigns of Presidents Clinton (1996) and Trump (2016) as well as to more than 30 U.S. senators and governors and 14 foreign presidents and prime ministers.

Morris has been called “the most influential private citizen in America” by Time Magazine. Previously a regular contributor to Fox News, in recent years, he has his own show, “Dick Morris Democracy” on NewsMax. He also appears as a guest commentator on NewsMax, often seen in conjunction with Trump rallies. Morris’ most recent book, “The Return, Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback” has been a #1 New York Times bestseller.

Doors open for this event at 5:45 p.m. Light refreshments, political jewelry and accessories available. The public is invited; for admission to this event, go to villagesmagaclub.org. or call (352) 492-8856.

