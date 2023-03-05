Bette M. Haggett, 81, of Summerfield, FL passed away on February 27, 2023. Born in Brentwood, NH on April 24, 1941, to Kenneth and Theresa (Perreault) Merrifield. Lived in New Hampshire most of her life and moved to Florida 24 years ago.

She is survived by her son, Lorenzo W. Haggett IV (Wally) and Robyn (McLean) Haggett. Granddaughters Mrs. Nate (Danielle) Millett and Mrs. Corey (Stacie) Prescott. She was blessed with six great grandchildren, Mason, Parker, Sawyer, Morgan, Harper and Skylar. All of whom are going to miss and adore their “Gigi blankets”, handmade mittens, hats, and cards. She is also survived by her brother Mr. Kenneth Merrifield and his wife Marie Merrifield, sisters Eleanor Smith and Ann Towne. Along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Lorenzo (Punky) Haggett III, sister, Gail Wenzel and brother, Russell Merrifield.