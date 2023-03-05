85 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 5, 2023
DeSantis to return to The Villages this week amid whirlwind of appearances

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis will return to The Villages this week amid a whirlwind of appearances.

DeSantis was at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Sunday as part of his promotional tour for his book, “The Courage to Be Free.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a copy of his book 22The Courage to Be Free22 at Tuesdays event at the Brownwood Hotel Spa
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a copy of his book “The Courage to Be Free'” at the Feb. 28 event at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

The governor skipped the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend in Maryland, where former President Trump basked in the centerstage limelight. Trump took some thinly veiled shots at DeSantis, considered to be his most formidable opponent in a GOP battle for the presidential nomination.

DeSantis returns to The Villages on Wednesday night at a ticketed event. This is primarily a makeup opportunity for those who had to be turned away from last week’s standing-room-only event at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

Do you favor Trump or DeSantis in a potential matchup? Share your thoughts at [email protected]

