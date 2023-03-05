Gloria S. Williams passed in peace at the age of 86 on March 2, 2023. Gloria was born on February 8, 1937 to William Otto and Julia Pauline Shuman. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Otto Shuman, Jr (Bill), and husband James B Williams.

Gloria was a registered nurse for over forty years. She dedicated her life to taking care of others. She attended the Oxford Assembly of God Church.

Gloria is survived by her son Christopher (Tracey) Williams, granddaughters Catie (Dustin) Bowers, Cayla (Caleb) Hyatt, and Haley Williams, and three great grandchildren, Cason, Saylor, and Corbin.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 1 to 2pm at the Oxford Assembly of God Church 12114 US-301, Oxford, FL 34484 with the service to follow at 2pm. Burial will be held at Pine Level Cemetery immediately following service.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in Gloria’s name to Cornerstone Hospice 601 Mariposa Way The Villages, FL 32162. If you would like to donate online click this link and under “Special Instructions” Type in Apply to the 601 Mariposa Way location.