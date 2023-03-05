Man with long criminal history arrested in alleged attack on girlfriend

A man with a long criminal history has been arrested in an alleged attack on his girlfriend.
Shane Diamond, 37, of Fruitland Park, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail on a charge of battery. Bond was set at $5,000.
Diamond is accused of attacking his 21-year-old girlfriend and left her with bruises, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Diamond has been arrested many times:
- A Lady Lake Police Department K-9 busted Diamond in November 2019 with a digital scale and 11.4 grams of methamphetamine. The 33-year-old had been traveling on Longview Avenue in a vehicle with an expired license tag. A K-9 was called to the traffic stop and the dog alerted on Diamond’s vehicle, indicating the likely presence drugs.
- Diamond was arrested in August 2019 after the Lake County sheriff’s SWAT Team raided his residence, which was a suspected drug house. He and another man were removed from the home, handcuffed and detained while deputies searched the residence and found Oxycodone Hydrochloride, methamphetamine, plastic bags consistent with the sale of drugs, a digital scale and smoking devices.
- Diamond was arrested in March 2019 after he was caught on radar by a Lady Lake Police officer traveling at 35 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. He ditched his vehicle and fled on foot, leaving behind a woman and a 13-year-old. After he was caught, officers discovered that his driver’s license had been revoked. A K-9 also alerted on his pickup truck, indicating the likely presence of drugs, which turned out to be 10.8 grams of methamphetamine in a zippered pouch.
- Diamond was jailed in April 2016 after allegedly throwing a woman’s belongings out of a window of a Fruitland Park home he shared with her and burning some of them in a fire pit.
- Diamond found himself behind bars in September 2015 after he allegedly struck his live-in girlfriend after she used his truck to take her children to school. She claimed he struck her multiple times and threw Dr. Pepper on her.
- Diamond was jailed on $20,000 bond in July 2014 after being arrested on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended with one or more offenses.