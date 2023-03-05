Man with long criminal history arrested in alleged attack on girlfriend

A man with a long criminal history has been arrested in an alleged attack on his girlfriend.

Shane Diamond, 37, of Fruitland Park, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail on a charge of battery. Bond was set at $5,000.

Diamond is accused of attacking his 21-year-old girlfriend and left her with bruises, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Diamond has been arrested many times: