Sunday, March 5, 2023
By Staff Report
Oscar S. Bridgewater, 92 of Bay City, Michigan and The Villages Florida passed peacefully on February 28, 2023. Oscar served in Japan with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. He went to college on the GI Bill, graduating from Wheaton College and Michigan State University.

Oscar was employed for 20 years by the Bay City Public Schools (Michigan). He started as a history teacher, became a school psychologist, a principal and ended his career as the Director of Special Education. He often enlisted his friends and family in service activities inside and outside his realm as representative of the school district. After leaving Bay City for early retirement in Augres, Michigan, Oscar worked part time as a psychologist for the Sanilac County Community Mental Health.

Oscar is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, DaWilla (Ramseyer) Bridgewater. His son, Daniel and daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Randall Foco. He leaves two granddaughters and their spouses, Kelsey and Michael Garner and Taylor and Derrick Davis and a great grandson, Zayden Davis. He is also survived by brother Gerald (Alice) and sister Mary Dufort, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Oscar was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Illene Bridgewater, step dad William Roach, brothers Frank, Wayne and sisters Viviane Hoppe and Jean Westcott/ Rylance.

In Florida, Oscar was a member of New Covenant Methodist Church. He was an avid lawn and flower gardener, reader, sports fan and golfer. Oscar took pride in his 5 holes in one, here on the golf courses in The Villages.

Arrangements are being made by Baldwin Brothers. There will be a committal service with military rites provided by the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

