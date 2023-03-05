86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 5, 2023
type here...

People who work for Villagers need a place to live, too

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To the person who doesn’t want housing outside The Villages: These are the people who serve you – your grass, your roof, they wait on you at the restaurant, pick up your garbage and plant your flowers. Yet you don’t want them to live near you? I guess they are supposed to live far far away and commute to their low-paying jobs ? It’s kind of sad some people have no respect for the workers who try so hard to do the things our own kids refuse to do. I welcome them and I’m glad they are here to do the things we need them to!

Lazlo Toth
Village of Pine Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is the plan for the Barnstorm Theater?

A Village of DeSoto resident would like to know the plan for the Barnstorm Theater. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I love snowbirds!

A Village of Ashland resident says he loves snowbirds! Read why in his Letter to the Editor.

New trash charges are showing up on my bill

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident reports a new “trash surcharge” showing up on his bill.

Longtime Villagers say the hometown charm is gone

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that longtime Villagers say the hometown charm is gone from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Courses are so bad they should be shut down

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says some golf courses in The Villages are in such bad shape, they should be closed.

Photos