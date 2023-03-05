People who work for Villagers need a place to live, too

To the Editor:

To the person who doesn’t want housing outside The Villages: These are the people who serve you – your grass, your roof, they wait on you at the restaurant, pick up your garbage and plant your flowers. Yet you don’t want them to live near you? I guess they are supposed to live far far away and commute to their low-paying jobs ? It’s kind of sad some people have no respect for the workers who try so hard to do the things our own kids refuse to do. I welcome them and I’m glad they are here to do the things we need them to!

Lazlo Toth

Village of Pine Hills