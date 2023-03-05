Response to ‘Quality of life declines in The Villages as population grows’

To the Editor:

I would like to know what is missing in the life of the letter writer who complained that the “Quality of life declines in The Villages as population grows.”

I have been here 13 years and still love it. Yes, there is more traffic and people than before. There are also more activities and interesting people, also.

Most areas grow and we are lucky that as this grows, so do rec centers, pools and other amenities.

Life is what YOU make for yourself and too short to be unhappy.

Pat Hoover

Village of Santiago