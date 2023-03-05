What is it about roundabouts that drive people crazy?

Last month, a 62-year-old Villager was arrested after an alleged road rage incident in a roundabout.

Dean Oury Johnson of the Village of Marsh Bend had been driving a black 2012 Hyundai Genesis in the travel circle at Fenney Way and Warm Springs Avenue when a 65-year-old motorist in a gray 2022 Infinity Q50 honked at Johnson because he believed he was driving too fast, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Johnson halted his vehicle in the roundabout, got out and approached the other driver. The man said Johnson “slammed the door into him twice.” Johnson then backed away, allowing the other motorist to step out of his vehicle. Johnson then “swung his fists” at the other driver. Johnson got back into his car and fled the scene. The other driver called 911.

An officer tracked down Johnson at the home he purchased in 2019 for $504,000. The Chicago native was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person 65 or older. His wife bailed him out of The Sumter County Detention Center with the help of Bob’s 24 Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell.

Johnson has been a frequent attendee at Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors’ meetings held at Everglades Recreation Center. He has repeatedly claimed that his property is being overassessed. While the mild-mannered Villager has been persistent in his questions, he’s been relatively low key in his delivery.

It begs the question, what made him snap that day in the roundabout?

The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to distracted drivers, speeding and confusion are also frequently reported in roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has developed an educational guide to navigating roundabouts in Sumter County. For a full explanation about roundabouts, follow this link: http://www.districtgov.org/community/Roundabout-02-08-12.pdf