What is the plan for the Barnstorm Theater?

To the Editor:

I moved to The Villages in 2018 and thought it was a special perk to have three movie theaters to choose from. Then the Rialto closed, from what we were told, it was for renovations. Covid came and The Rialto is being converted to a gym and the Barnstorm Theater is still closed so we’re down to one theater in Lake Sumter which sometimes is sold out or your only option is the first row. The Lake Sumter theater now also includes a Mexican Restaurant and a comedy club being squeezed in with the theater. I would like to know why The Barnstorm Theater has not reopened.

Diane Warren

Village of DeSoto