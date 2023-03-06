DUI suspect refuses to provide breath sample after arrest in Wildwood

A drunk driving suspect refused to provide a breath sample after his arrest in Wildwood.

Stephen Phillip Chapman, 46, of Wildwood, was driving a black GMC utility vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when he remained at a traffic light in the lefthand turn lane “for several light cycles” at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer noted that the Boston native had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words. He said he’d consumed “two beers.”

Chapman performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and was taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence. He refused to provide a breath sample.

The arresting officer found that Chapman is already on probation through 2024 on a charge of battery. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.